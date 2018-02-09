Cold Surge Arriving Tonight

Our next surge of cold air arrives tonight with blustery north winds. By morning, temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Cloudy skies will likely hold temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s for most of the day. We may see a little sunshine Sunday, allowing for a little rise in temperatures. Instead of 30s, we may see 40s! A big warm up heads our way early next week with a possible change in the weather pattern coming up. This might allow for some chances for rain on down the road!