Cold Weekend Continues

Our cold weekend will continue after seeing temperatures 43° colder today than yesterday. Clouds have moved out but we'll see them thicken back up overnight. Temperatures will fall to near 20 degrees by Sunday morning. Could be colder in areas that see clear skies compared to clouds. A winter weather advisory goes into effect for Montague, Jack, and Young counties at midnight and lasts through noon Sunday. Light freezing drizzle will be possible but most stay dry and roads clear. If you do see any rain, bridges will become slick first. Better chances for icing will be towards DFW, eastern Oklahoma, and into Hill Country of Texas. No big problems expected in these areas.

Sunday will see clouds clearing throughout the day and temperatures making it to the low 40s by the afternoon. We'll be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday before really warming up on Wednesday with highs in the 70s possible. We stay cloudy for a good portion of the week but rain chances are hard to find. Our next front arrive somewhere on Thursday or Friday sending us back to colder air for the weekend. Too early to tell about rain chances but if current models have the right idea, we could see some precipitation.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder