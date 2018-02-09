Temperatures Warming Every Day

After a cold weekend, a gradual warm up begins today. While today will not be warm, it will be sunny with light winds. So, that's an improvement over both Saturday and Sunday. The warmest temperatures in the seven day forecast come middle of the week when we're expecting highs in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Another potent cold front arrives Thursday evening. The front promises and cold and windy Friday with highs around 40. There is a very strong storm system over the western United States now. Its just going to linger there over the next few days, then push east while weakening Thursday into Friday. Unfortunately, its not looking strong enough to bring rain to Texoma.

-First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron