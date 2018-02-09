"No One Eats Alone" day celebrated at McNiel Middle School

Kids at McNiel Middle School take part in "No Kids Eat Alone" day. (Source: KAUZ)

Friday is National "No One Eats Alone" day and McNiel Middle School decided to take part in the event.

Seventh-grader Chase Brown came up with the idea last year.

He said when he was in sixth grade eating lunch with his friends he would see kids eating alone. Chase said he knows that feeling from his first few days of middle school.

He thought it would be a good idea to have an event where people sit with kids who are alone.

"Whenever you're in elementary school you're with your own class," Chase said. "But when you get to middle school a bunch of kids get pushed together from different schools. It's just a good thing to know that people appreciate what you've done."

"No One Eats Alone" day's national campaign was created to teach everyone how to make friends at lunch, often the most difficult part of the day.

Chase said he thinks it went pretty well for their first year and looks forward to it again next year.

