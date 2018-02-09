Expect traffic delays at Fairway and Kell - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Expect traffic delays at Fairway and Kell

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
Connect

Our crews report the traffic lights are not working at Fairway Blvd. and Kell Blvd. Friday Evening. Wichita Falls Police are currently out there directing traffic.

Stay with 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly