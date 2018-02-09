HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 9 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 9

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Newcastle girls basketball defeated Graford Friday to take the top seed in District 17-1A / source: KAUZ Newcastle girls basketball defeated Graford Friday to take the top seed in District 17-1A / source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 9-2A

Electra             33 (4-10)
#4 Windthorst  76 (14-0)
WIN: 4th-straight unbeaten district season; Tatum Veitenheimer 21 pts

District 17-1A

Tiebreaker
Graford      43 (9-2)
Newcastle  50 (10-1)
NEW: takes top seed

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  26 (3-7)
Christ Academy    34 (5-5)
CA: Danielle Okeke 11 pts

#8 Notre Dame     44 (7-3)
Ama. Holy Cross  15 (0-10)
ND: Reagan Macha 25 pts

Playoff Warm-Up

Benjamin  40
Jayton      37

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider        68 (9-2)
Sherman  64 (6-5)

Denison         79 (4-8)
Wichita Falls  76 (0-12)

District 6-4A

#7 Hirschi  83 (7-0)
Iowa Park  37 (0-7)
IP: Noah Diaz 20 pts

Graham  74 (4-4)
Vernon    52 (2-5)
GRA: Cameron Mason 23 pts

District 8-3A

Boyd          36 (3-10)
#10 Bowie  82 (12-1)

#11 Holliday  65 (11-2)
City View       51 (5-8)
HOL: Kade Patterson 18 pts, Noah Parker 14, Justin Jones 10
CV: Austin Lucas 14 pts

Henrietta    57 (5-8)
Jacksboro  37 (3-10)

#16 Nocona  73 (10-3)
Paradise       40 (3-10)

District 9-2A

Electra        46 (10-2)
Archer City  47 (9-4)
AC: Conner Byrd/Coltin Knobloch 10 pts each

Seymour  60 (12-1)
Petrolia    35 (2-11)

Windthorst  38 (5-7)
Munday      48 (6-7)

Olney     22 (1-12)
Quanah  42 (6-7)

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  44 (4-7)
Gold-Burg      53 (4-8)
GB: Tanner Parrish 17 pts

#6 Slidell  58 (11-0)
Saint Jo    45 (6-5)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame  38 (4-6)
Holy Cross    47 (4-6)

Wichita Christian  39 (10-0)
Christ Academy    32 (5-5)

