HS soccer roundup: Feb. 9 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer roundup: Feb. 9

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Wichita Falls' Daniel Alvarez (3) celebrates his first-half goal against Sherman on Friday / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls' Daniel Alvarez (3) celebrates his first-half goal against Sherman on Friday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Sherman   1 (0-3-2)
#4 WFHS  4 (3-1-2)
WF: Daniel Alvarez, Luis Camacho, Johan Hernandez, Jorge Guillen G each

Braswell  0 (2-1-2)
Rider       0 (2-0-3)

Non-District

Graham        1
Brownwood  2

Girls

District 5-5A

WFHS      3 (4-1-1)
Sherman  1 (1-3-0)
WF: Alyssa Hollis 2 G, Emma Antill G

Rider       4 (5-0-0)
Braswell  0 (2-3-0)
RID: Maddi Kyle 2 G

Non-District

Graham        0
Brownwood  8

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly