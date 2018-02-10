Deceiving new device leads to teens vaping in class

An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.
Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.
Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.
Teens us a new e-cigarette, small enough to fit into a marker, resembling a USB flash drive to vape in class.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
