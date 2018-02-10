Man wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Childress

DPS officials arrested a man who is wanted in California for Capital Murder in Childress County Friday night.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said around 11 p.m. a trooper pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation east of Chillicothe on Highway 287.

He said the driver took off and headed into Childress. That is when Childress police and sheriff’s deputies helped stop the vehicle.

DPS said two passengers and Lavale Vean who was driving got out of the car and ran from law enforcement.

The two passengers were arrested shortly after running off but police could not find Vean.

Prison dogs were called to help find Vean but were not able to locate him.

Sgt. Buesing said several hours later an officer found Vean at a Childress hotel.

He surrendered without incident.

Lavale Vean was arrested for Felony Evading and booked into the Childress County jail.

Vean is wanted in California for one count Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Capital Murder.

DPS is still investigating.

