Storm spotters training for severe weather

The National Weather Service held a storm spotter training class on Saturday. It taught people how to spot the severe weather dangers to keep the public safe.

The Skywarn Storm spotter training was held at the Wichita Falls MPEC.

NWS meteorologists Rick Smith said it is a basic class that teaches people how to identify severe thunderstorms, what to look out for, what to report and how to remain safe.

"A great storm spotter is someone that gets training frequently that updates their training," Smith said. "A great storm potter is someone who is safe above all. They don't take the unnecessary risk they realize storms are dangerous and hail and wind and tornadoes and flooding can cause big problems."

Many Texoma firefighters attended today's class.

Smith said a lot of the information helps them out as well because they are not just spotting the storms. They have to deal with the aftermath too.

The NWS service does not advocate storm-chasing or putting people in the path of severe weather.

Storm spotters are advised to stay in their vehicles and keep them running, stay on paved roads and always have access to shelter.

The NWS hold these classes in every county in north Texas from January to March so storm spotters are ready for spring.

