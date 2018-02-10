Storm spotters training for severe weather

DPS officials arrested a man who is wanted in California for Capital Murder in Hardeman County Friday night.
The White House response on abuse allegations involving aide serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out.
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.
Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.
