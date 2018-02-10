Cold weather can't stop Nocona party

Dozens beat the cold to celebrate Mardi Gras Nocona style at the city's downtown.

They enjoyed a gumbo feast, a parade and several marathons.

Some even drove hundreds of miles just to enjoy it.

"This is our third time being here we're from Little Elm, Texas," John Cavender. "We stumbled upon this. It's great for the community and all."



"Oh, it's fun," Linda Cavender. "The community goes all out. they all have a lot of fun. We just love watching everybody."

