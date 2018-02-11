TX Woman attacked by her own dog

The award-winning musician and film composer Johann Johannsson has died.
The award-winning musician and film composer Johann Johannsson has died.
The White House response on abuse allegations involving aide serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out.
The White House response on abuse allegations involving aide serves as a high-profile illustration of the obstacles many women face in speaking out.
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.
Amtrak will likely end up paying crash victims' legal claims with public money _ even if investigators find a private railroad at fault.
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.