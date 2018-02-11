TX Woman attacked by her own dog

An East Texas woman is resting in a Dallas hospital, looking at a long road to recovery after being attacked by one of her own dogs.

Gregg County authorities say it happened on Monday when officers were called to a residence north of Kilgore where the woman suffered serious injuries. Cheryl Carver of Gregg County, a nurse, is recovering in Dallas Parkland hospital from serious wounds to her arms.

"The neighbor told me they heard her hollering for help. One of the other neighbors rescued her. It was severe, absolutely severe. In fact, she had a small wound on the other arm too," says Fred Killingsworth of the Gregg County Health Department.

County health officials and deputies were called to the scene.

"Upon arriving they found out that the victims own dog had attacked her," says Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Family members say Carver loves the dogs.

"Whatever triggers them, we don't know what triggers them. I don't know if she was trying to feed it, got between it and another dog, she had several other dogs out there. Don't know the cause for the attack," Killingsworth says.

"Neighbors and witnesses’ nearby were able to get her away from the dog and apply pressure to the wound," Tubb says.

Something the family says probably saved Carver's life.

"Once EMS responded she was later flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment," Tubb says.

Carver's injuries included severely deep bite wounds and broken bones. But she’s alive.

The attacking dog, which is a mixed breed, was quarantined.

