Woman shot in WF, police searching for suspects

Wichita Falls police say a woman was shot in the leg Saturday night in the 1500 block of Sweetbriar Drive.

Officers say they got a call about a burglary of a habitation in that area around 9:20 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they were told two black men approached a couple as they got out of their vehicle and demanded money.

They say when the homeowners turned around they saw two guys with guns and one of the victims pulled out their own gun and started firing.

A gunfight broke out in their garage and a woman was shot in the leg.

WFPD says she was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on the suspects is limited at this time, but police say they are looking for two black men wearing all black. They add the suspects fled West on Sweetbriar Drive.

