$3.3 million worth of marijuana seized in Wichita Co.

A Wichita County deputy found 517.8 pounds of Hydro Marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday.

Around 8 a.m. the deputy pulled over 27-year-old Enrique Gutierrez in the 300 block of Central Freeway.

He and his passenger were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail.

They are both charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Pounds/Under 2,000 Pounds which is a second-degree felony.

The marijuana is valued at over $3.3 million dollars.

