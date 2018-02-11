WF community supports 6-year-old girl with brain tumor

Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.
