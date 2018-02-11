WF community supports 6-year-old girl with brain tumor

Shahreen Alam, a 6-year-old Fain Elementary student, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare cancerous tumor located in the brain stem.

With over a month worth of treatments and no insurance, medical bills started piling up quickly.

After hearing her story several Wichita Falls businesses like, Underground Tattoo, stepped up to help by hosting a fundraiser on their day off.

"As a mother, you would hope for that support if your child were in that position," Myranda Martinez, Underground Tattoo artist said. "Just knowing this sweet girl and being this close, and being a mother all really affects how much you really want to put in something like that."

Shahreen's mother and father said they're overwhelmed with all the love they've received.

They add not being from Texoma or even the United States they didn't expect anyone to help.

"All I can say is thank you to all of you guys from the bottom of our heart," MD Alam, Shahreen's father said. "We will remember this day all of our life's and we wish everybody to have a good life."

If you would like to help, click here for Shahreens gofundme page.

