UPDATE: Police investigating shooting in Burkburnett

Burkburnett Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night in the 700 block of Glendale Street.

They say the victim is in stable condition.

They are still searching for a suspect but tell us this is an isolated incident.

As of 9:45 p.m. officers were still on the scene investigating.

Information is limited at this time.

