UPDATE: Police investigating shooting in Burkburnett

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
BURKBURNETT, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Burkburnett Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night in the 700 block of Glendale Street. 

They say the victim is in stable condition.  

They are still searching for a suspect but tell us this is an isolated incident.

As of 9:45 p.m. officers were still on the scene investigating. 

Information is limited at this time. 

