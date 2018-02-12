Zane Harkrider is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements. (Source: WFPD)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

Zane Harkrider is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

The 20-year-old stands five feet nine inches tall. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500.

