Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Zane Harkrider is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements. (Source: WFPD) Zane Harkrider is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements. (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a new Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Zane Harkrider is wanted for Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements. 

The 20-year-old stands five feet nine inches tall. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you up to $500. 

