Special Valentine's Day adoption fee in Wichita Falls

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

If you have been thinking about getting a furry friend for your significant other this Valentine's Day you are in luck. 

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will have a special adoption fee for the day of love.

For just $14 and an approved application, you can take home a dog or cat waiting to find a forever home. 

The Animal Services Center will be open on Valentine's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To see animals currently up for adoptions, click here.

