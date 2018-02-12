Special Valentine's Day adoption fee in Wichita Falls

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will have a special adoption fee for the day of love. (Source: Photograpgher Irene Lasus)

If you have been thinking about getting a furry friend for your significant other this Valentine's Day you are in luck.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will have a special adoption fee for the day of love.

For just $14 and an approved application, you can take home a dog or cat waiting to find a forever home.

The Animal Services Center will be open on Valentine's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To see animals currently up for adoptions, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

