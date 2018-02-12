WCSO: Speeding violation led to huge pot bust

Newschannel 6 has learned new details in a huge drug bust on Sunday morning in Wichita Co.

Melvin Joyner with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was pulled over around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Central Freeway for a speeding violation.

A K9 deputy, on the scene, alerted deputies that there may be drugs inside. During a search of the vehicle, nearly 518 pounds of hydro marijuana was found.

Hydroponic marijuana is grown without soil. The driver, Enrique Guiterrez, 27, of Wisconsin, and passenger, Ernan Guiterrez, 20, of California, were both booked into the Wichita Co. Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 50 Pounds Under 2,000 pounds.

Authorities said the marijuana was valued at more than $3.3 million.

