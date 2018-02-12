Young Co.added to growing burn ban list

Another county in Texoma is under a burn ban.
On Monday, just before Noon, Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock posted to Facebook that a county-wide burn ban was effective immediately.
The decision was made during commissioner's court on Monday. Wilbarger, Baylor, Archer, Clay, Montague and Foard counties are all also under burn bans.
Wichita, Hardeman, Knox and Haskell counties are not currently under a burn ban.
