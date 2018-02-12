BBB Bureau Briefs: Valentine's Day Scams

With Valentine's Day approaching, the Better Busimess Bureau is warning residents about scams that could leave you heartbroken. (Source: BBB)

With Valentine's Day approaching, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents about scams that could leave you heartbroken.

Watch out for fake E-cards that come in your E-mail. They will have links that could infect your computer with malware. Never open a site that you don't know who sent it.

You may also get an E-mail about deliveries, but they may also be fake and have malware attached to the link. Be sure you know the company or know who the delivery is from before you click anything.

Scammers may reach out and say there is a problem with your flower order, and to resubmit your credit card information. Contact the company personally to verify if this is true.

You may have a delivery man show up with a small package and want money for the delivery, but not provide information on the sender. Make sure the company is real and never show your credit card.

This time of year many go online to find a date; be sure you understand the membership requirements before you sign up.

