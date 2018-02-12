Wichita Falls leaders discuss $131 million bond proposal

On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council will meet in a special session to vote on calling a bond election on May 5.

The bond proposal would have seven propositions on it totaling $131 million.

Some of the projects include new trails, extending the circle trail, a new boardwalk and Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita, street improvements, MPEC improvements, a new municipal complex that includes city hall, police, and fire, as well as improvements to the downtown streetscape and a splash pad.

