Victim's husband believes shooting was targeted

The Wichita Falls Police Department is now looking for three suspects who were involved in a shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Sweetbriar Dr. on Saturday night.

Newschannel 6 has learned the two victims are the owners of OK Liquor Store on the corner of 7th street and Martin Luther King Dr.

The Husband of the woman who was shot believes the suspects had been watching and following them for a few days.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Brenda Robledo will have more from him tonight on Newschannel 6 at 6 p.m.

