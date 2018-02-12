Longtime MSU professor dies following illness

Dr. Yoshi Fukasawa, Professor of Economics and Chair of the Finance and Economics Department in the Dillard College of Business, passed away on February 11, after a brief illness. (Source: MWSU)

Newschannel 6 has confirmed a longtime professor at Midwestern State University has died.

A statement released to the university said;

"We deeply regret to inform you that Dr. Yoshi Fukasawa, Professor of Economics and Chair of the Finance and Economics Department in the Dillard College of Business, passed away yesterday, February 11, after a brief illness. Dr. Fukasawa was a legendary teacher and respected administrator, beloved to students and colleagues alike across his 40 years of service at Midwestern State University. Services are pending at this time," James Johnston, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affair said.

A counselor will be available to speak with students from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in the Dillard College building in room 320 and 321 on Tuesday in addition to those available to the counseling center.

