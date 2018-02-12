Officials name new city manager in Bowie

Kevin G. Huckabee is currently serving as a city manager in Jefferson. (Source: LinkedIn)

Newschannel 6 has confirmed Kevin G. Huckabee will be the new city manager in Bowie.

Huckabee is currently serving as a city manager in Jefferson. He's been in that position since July of 2016.

Bowie officials said Huckabee will start on March 12. Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the offer was made Friday morning following a council meeting on Thursday night.

Huckabee is scheduled to accept the position in person on February 20.

