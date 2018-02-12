Big Warm Up on the Way

Cool weather will be sticking around into Tuesday. Clouds will increase and there might even be a few sprinkles around by afternoon. These clouds will hold temperatures in the 40s for the most part. Sunshine and south winds really push us up Wednesday as highs make it into the 70s. The warmest day this week will be Thursday with south winds ahead of a front, bringing temperatures well into the 70s to near 80. That strong front arrives Thursday night, bringing winter back to the area for Friday. There may be some very light precipitation with and behind the front, but nothing wide spread or heavy.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist