Clouds Roll In, Prevent Warm Up

Temperatures today will be nearly identical to yesterday. Unfortunately, we won't enjoy the sunshine we saw yesterday. The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues this week. We're still confident highs will be in the 70s both tomorrow and Thursday, despite a fair amount of cloud cover. Then, another strong cold front will arrive Thursday evening bringing a cold north wind back to Texoma. Friday will be cloudy, windy and cold with wind chills in the upper 20s at times. Models hint at slight rain chances in the wake of the front early Friday morning. Perhaps, a few snow flurries. Another chance of rain comes Friday night into Saturday. We're back to more comfortable temperatures by Sunday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist