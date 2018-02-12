SLIDESHOW: 2018 Bond Proposal Projects

Here is a look at the six propositions:

Proposition A (Park Improvements)

- Circle trail matching amount for TAP grants

-.9 mile trail our (Aqueduct Trail )

- Turf 4 of the 8 fields at the softball complex

- 3.6-mile trail spur from Ohio Street Bridge at Wichita River to north to SAFB

- Lake Wichita parking lot resurface

$7.3 million

Proposition B (Lake Wichita Shoreline Improvements)

- Veteran's Memorial Plaza

- Boardwalk matching requirement for TPW grant

- Circle trail from Marina to Barnett Road on shore

$3.9 million

Proposition C (Street Improvements)

- Maintain currents roads

- Widen and improve drainage of Taft from FM 369 to FM 2380

- Maplewood Avenue extension to McNiel

$17.3 million

Proposition D (City Hall/Public Safety Campus)

- Municipal complex that includes city hall, the police department, and main fire station

$77 million

Proposition E (MPEC Improvements)

- LED lighting at Kay Yeager Coliseum

- Restroom renovations and air wall replacement at the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall

- Roof replacement at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center

- Ticket scanners at Kay Yeager Coliseum

- Video surveillance at all Exhibit Hall, Ag. Center, and Coliseum

- Portable seating upgrades at the Coliseum

- Camera upgrades at the Coliseum

- Portable sound system for Exhibit Hall

- Panels, chutes, announcer stands at Ag. Center

$2.175 million

Proposition F (Memorial Auditorium Improvements)

- Rigging, curtains, lighting, sound system at Memorial Auditorium

$1.45 million

Proposition G (Downtown Streetscape & Misc.)

- 9 intersections and 17 blocks of sidewalks, landscaping, decorative street lighting, etc.

- Acquisition/demolition/parking improvements

- Park central expansion/development

- Splash Pad

$21.9 million

