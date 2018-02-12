SLIDESHOW: 2018 Bond Proposal Projects

City leaders discuss $131 million bond proposal a day before the vote. (Source: KAUZ) WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -
Here is a look at the six propositions:
Proposition A (Park Improvements)
- Circle trail matching amount for TAP grants
-.9 mile trail our (Aqueduct Trail )
- Turf 4 of the 8 fields at the softball complex
- 3.6-mile trail spur from Ohio Street Bridge at Wichita River to north to SAFB
- Lake Wichita parking lot resurface
$7.3 million
Proposition B (Lake Wichita Shoreline Improvements)
- Veteran's Memorial Plaza
- Boardwalk matching requirement for TPW grant
- Circle trail from Marina to Barnett Road on shore
$3.9 million
Proposition C (Street Improvements)
- Maintain currents roads
- Widen and improve drainage of Taft from FM 369 to FM 2380
- Maplewood Avenue extension to McNiel
$17.3 million
Proposition D (City Hall/Public Safety Campus)
- Municipal complex that includes city hall, the police department, and main fire station
$77 million
Proposition E (MPEC Improvements)
- LED lighting at Kay Yeager Coliseum
- Restroom renovations and air wall replacement at the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall
- Roof replacement at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center
- Ticket scanners at Kay Yeager Coliseum
- Video surveillance at all Exhibit Hall, Ag. Center, and Coliseum
- Portable seating upgrades at the Coliseum
- Camera upgrades at the Coliseum
- Portable sound system for Exhibit Hall
- Panels, chutes, announcer stands at Ag. Center
$2.175 million
Proposition F (Memorial Auditorium Improvements)
- Rigging, curtains, lighting, sound system at Memorial Auditorium
$1.45 million
Proposition G (Downtown Streetscape & Misc.)
- 9 intersections and 17 blocks of sidewalks, landscaping, decorative street lighting, etc.
- Acquisition/demolition/parking improvements
- Park central expansion/development
- Splash Pad
$21.9 million
