Burkburnett shooting victim in stable condition

Burkburnett Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

New information about a shooting in Burkburnett on Sunday night has been released. (Source: RNN)

Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said the 21-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Glendale Street.

Police said the shooting happened inside of the home and the suspect fled before police arrived on the scene. Officers confirmed the victim did not know the ?suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

