CA murder suspect arraigned in Childress Co.

DPS officials arrested a man who is wanted in California for Capital Murder in Hardeman County Friday night.

Lavale Vean will be extradited to California to face one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Capital Murder. (Source: Ginger Wilson / The Red River Sun)

A California man, wanted for murder, was arraigned Monday morning in Childress County following his arrest over the weekend.

Lavale Vean will be extradited to California to face one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Attempted Capital Murder.

California reported Vean is wanted for shooting at a family in their front yard killing a 52-year-old man.

Vean was arrested on Friday following a chase in Hardeman County. He was taken into custody the following day at a motel in Childress.

