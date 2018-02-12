CA murder suspect arraigned in Childress Co.

DPS officials arrested a man who is wanted in California for Capital Murder in Hardeman County Friday night.
DPS officials arrested a man who is wanted in California for Capital Murder in Hardeman County Friday night.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.
A California man, wanted for murder, was arraigned Monday morning in Childress County following his arrest over the weekend.
A California man, wanted for murder, was arraigned Monday morning in Childress County following his arrest over the weekend.
Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said the 21-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
Officials with the Burkburnett Police Department said the 21-year-old victim has non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
SLIDESHOW: 2018 Bond Proposal Projects
SLIDESHOW: 2018 Bond Proposal Projects