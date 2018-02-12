Previewing WF city council possible bond proposal

Seven propositions would be considered. Downtown streetscape is one of the proposed projects. (Source: KAUZ)

In less than 24 hours Wichita Falls city council will vote to call the city's first bond proposal in 17 years.

It includes propositions that range from street repairs to Lake Wichita. But a majority of it would cover a new city complex and the downtown revitalization efforts.

"Our vision is to make downtown a destination not only for the city but for the region," City Manager, Darron Leiker said.

Many areas would look different in the Central Business District.

"That project coupled with the municipal center complex, which would be located downtown, would be nothing short of transformational," Leiker said.

It's just one of seven propositions that would be on that ballot totaling up to $131 million.

The biggest proposition would be for a new municipal complex.

"We can decide we want to live in this 90-year-old building for another 40 or 50 years," Leiker said. "Or we can build a new facility that allows us to be more efficient, provides better services to the community, that's in a better location, something we can be proud of for about the same cost as it would take to renovate this building."

Two propositions would address some of the problems the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium are facing so conferences and events will keep coming.

"We built those facilities and the public expects us to run them in an efficient manner," Leiker said.

Others address quality of life projects like the circle trail and Lake Wichita.

"The quality of life amenities means as much or more to a company as those financial incentives because they want to know if they can hire a workforce who will move to Wichita Falls," Leiker said. "This isn't my city hall. This isn't my community. This is the citizens of Wichita Falls facilities and their community. And we're asking them to re-invest in that and understand what's going on."

Leiker said all he asks people is to inform themselves on all the propositions and go vote.

