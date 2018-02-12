OK Liquor Store owner speaks out after shooting



Sean Taing and his wife Sakorn Taing, OK Liquor Store owners, got home late from work Saturday night just before 9:30 p.m. when their lives were suddenly in danger.

"I looked at the other side of the street and I saw one car parked with their headlights on and I've seen that car sit over there for a week and I'm wondering what are they doing over there," Sean said.

Sean said it all happened in seconds. He was going into the garage when he noticed a car started slowly moving towards them.

"They followed my wife with a gun and a face mask on and they screamed 'get down'," Sean said. "When I heard that word, I had the gun in my hand and I was ready because I had the gun pointed to that position. I had a feeling somebody was coming so I fired a shot," Sean said.

Wichita Falls police said that's when the attack turned into a gunfight.

Sean said his wife Sakorn was shot in the leg twice and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are now searching for the three suspects.

"We believe that they got into a sedan," Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD said. "Possibly a four-door driven by a third individual and they left the scene in that vehicle."

Sean said he finds it very important for him and other business owners to stay alert and loaded.

"If you don't have a gun or anything like that they will wait for you and you have to be ready," Sean said. "When you get to the house the gun has to be pulled out of your pocket and get ready, no matter what. You have to think someone might be waiting for you every day."

Police are looking for three men the driver and two others who jumped out of the car.

On Sunday Newschannel 6 talked to neighbors, who said they didn't see or hear anything Saturday night.

If you have any information you're asked to contact crime stoppers.

Sean said OK Liquor Store will be closed for a few days to recover from this experience.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.