HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12

After the sudden passing of Jimmy Barrientez (right), his three high school children are all leading their basketball teams into the playoffs / Source: KAUZ
The Benjamin Mustangs are having a great season on the basketball court, but it was marked by tragedy early in the year. A week after Thanksgiving, the Barrientez family was changed forever. "It was like, 2 in the morning and so I was kinda out of it, because I had been asleep," remembered Caleb Barrientez. "Caleb woke me up and I went to [Jalen]'s room with Emmy and 'Jay'," said his younger sister Madison. "And I sat in there and I heard my mom ...
(Source: Midwestern State University)
MSU unable to overcome hot shooting Buffs Midwestern State was unable to overcome a hot shooting performance by No. 8 West Texas A&M in an 87-58 loss on Saturday at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. The Buffs hit 16-of-32 three pointers and went 19-of-21 from the free throw line while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. The game was back-and-forth through the first 14 minutes with both teams going blow-for-blow offensively. Up 30-26 with six minutes to play, WT closed the...
