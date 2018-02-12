HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Nocona's girls took on Peaster in the Bi-District round Monday in Decatur / Source: KAUZ Nocona's girls took on Peaster in the Bi-District round Monday in Decatur / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls Basketball Playoffs

Reg. I-4A

Burkburnett  56
Sweetwater  47
BURK: Eternity Jackson 21 pts, Carolyn Thomas 19

Iowa Park  37
#11 Wylie   85

Hirschi                 42
#15 Brownwood  35

Reg. I-3A

Peaster  51  
Nocona  40
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 16 pts, Brooke O'Neal 14

Reg. II-2A

#4 Windthorst  63
Goldthwaite     25
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 28 pts

Petrolia  38
#6 Hico  68

Reg. III-1A

Bellevue         62
Irv. Universal  45

Forestburg  38
Ector           41

Boys Basketball

District 8-3A

Paradise    20 (3-11)
#10 Bowie  95 (13-1)

Henrietta       32 (5-9)
#11 Holliday  57 (12-2)
HOL: Kade Patterson 14 pts, Brayden Wyatt 11

Jacksboro  62 (3-11)
City View   75 (6-8)
CV: clinched playoff spot; Austin Lucas 27 pts

District 8-1A

Benjamin  49
Knox City  55
(OT)
Seeding tiebreaker in Guthrie
KC: takes #1 seed

Non-District

#4 Peaster  72
Graham       68

Softball

Non-District

Hirschi  7
Olney  15

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12

    HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:57 PM EST2018-02-13 04:57:27 GMT
    Nocona's girls took on Peaster in the Bi-District round Monday in Decatur / Source: KAUZNocona's girls took on Peaster in the Bi-District round Monday in Decatur / Source: KAUZ

    Scores from the girls' high school hoops playoffs, boys hoops regular season and the start of high school softball season!

    Scores from the girls' high school hoops playoffs, boys hoops regular season and the start of high school softball season!

  • Benjamin HS siblings carry on after tragedy

    Benjamin HS siblings carry on after tragedy

    Saturday, February 10 2018 3:25 AM EST2018-02-10 08:25:19 GMT
    After the sudden passing of Jimmy Barrientez (right), his three high school children are all leading their basketball teams into the playoffs / Source: KAUZAfter the sudden passing of Jimmy Barrientez (right), his three high school children are all leading their basketball teams into the playoffs / Source: KAUZ
    The Benjamin Mustangs are having a great season on the basketball court, but it was marked by tragedy early in the year.  A week after Thanksgiving, the Barrientez family was changed forever. "It was like, 2 in the morning and so I was kinda out of it, because I had been asleep," remembered Caleb Barrientez. "Caleb woke me up and I went to [Jalen]'s room with Emmy and 'Jay'," said his younger sister Madison. "And I sat in there and I heard my mom ...
    The Benjamin Mustangs are having a great season on the basketball court, but it was marked by tragedy early in the year.  A week after Thanksgiving, the Barrientez family was changed forever. "It was like, 2 in the morning and so I was kinda out of it, because I had been asleep," remembered Caleb Barrientez. "Caleb woke me up and I went to [Jalen]'s room with Emmy and 'Jay'," said his younger sister Madison. "And I sat in there and I heard my mom ...

  • HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 9

    HS Basketball scores and highlights: Feb. 9

    Saturday, February 10 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-02-11 03:53:23 GMT
    Newcastle girls basketball defeated Graford Friday to take the top seed in District 17-1A / source: KAUZNewcastle girls basketball defeated Graford Friday to take the top seed in District 17-1A / source: KAUZ

    Highlights and scores from Friday night's high school basketball action around Texoma!

    Highlights and scores from Friday night's high school basketball action around Texoma!

    •   
Powered by Frankly