HS scores and highlights, Feb. 12

After the sudden passing of Jimmy Barrientez (right), his three high school children are all leading their basketball teams into the playoffs / Source: KAUZ

The Benjamin Mustangs are having a great season on the basketball court, but it was marked by tragedy early in the year. A week after Thanksgiving, the Barrientez family was changed forever. "It was like, 2 in the morning and so I was kinda out of it, because I had been asleep," remembered Caleb Barrientez. "Caleb woke me up and I went to [Jalen]'s room with Emmy and 'Jay'," said his younger sister Madison. "And I sat in there and I heard my mom ...