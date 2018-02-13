WF City Council passes ordinance for May bond election

Wichita Falls City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday morning, calling for a bond election on May 5 for a bond proposal that will give seven resolutions totaling up to $131 million.

City councilors and staff are encouraging voters to educate themselves on the seven propositions. However, due to Texas state law, the city officials can only educate and cannot advocate or talk about why they felt these projects are needed.

Propositions on the bond include park and trail improvements, Lake Wichita shoreline improvements, street improvements, MPEC and Municipal Auditorium improvements, a new city complex that includes city hall, police, and fire, and improvements to the downtown streetscape.

SLIDESHOW: 2018 Bond Proposal Projects

Newschannel 6 Evening Anchor Chris Horgen sat down with Mayor Stephen Santellana for Mondays with the Mayor on the Newschannel 6 Facebook page. The bond proposals were talked about at length.

A look at the entire interview can be found below.

