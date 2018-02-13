Wichita Falls woman arrested for another DWI

According to WFPD, around 6:37 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the 2800 block of Avenue K for an accident. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Monday night and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for a DWI.

According to WFPD, around 6:37 p.m. officers were called out to the 2800 block of Avenue K for an accident.

Witnesses said the driver of a black Volvo was speeding eastbound on Avenue K when the vehicle hit a dip and went airborne.

When the vehicle came back down it landed on the back end of a trailer being pulled by another vehicle, according to witnesses.

Police said the driver, Tawnya Knowles, 53, took off running towards the 2100 block of Buchanan, where she was later found by officers.

When confronted by officers, police said Knowles showed signs of intoxication. Officers said Knowles told them she had drunk four to six bottles of wine coolers before leaving home.

Officers said Knowles declined to take a field sobriety test. She was taken to United Regional for medical treatment following the accident. While there, a blood warrant was issued and a sample was taken.

Knowles was discharged then booked into the Wichita County Jail for Driving While Intoxicated Three or More Convictions.

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about the previous DWI convictions on her record.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

