Clay Co. Candidate Forum set for Saturday

A candidate forum for Republican candidates in Clay County is set for this Saturday.

It will take place at the Holman Center in Henrietta from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each candidate will have a three-minute introduction with a question and answer portion following.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 20 and end Friday, March 2. The March Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.

A look at the local contested Republican Primary races is below:

County Judge

Mike Campbell

William Billy Carlton

Justice of the Peace

John Swenson

Lanny Evans

Constable

Sidney Kirk Horton

Ronnie G. Pullin

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Richard Keen

John Grunseich

Chase Broussard

Bruce R. Specht

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

