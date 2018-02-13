Clay Co. Candidate Forum set for Saturday - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Clay Co. Candidate Forum set for Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

A candidate forum for Republican candidates in Clay County is set for this Saturday. 

It will take place at the Holman Center in Henrietta from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each candidate will have a three-minute introduction with a question and answer portion following. 

Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 20 and end Friday, March 2. The March Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.

A look at the local contested Republican Primary races is below:

County Judge

Mike Campbell
William Billy Carlton

Justice of the Peace

John Swenson
Lanny Evans

Constable 

Sidney Kirk Horton
Ronnie G. Pullin

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Richard Keen
John Grunseich
Chase Broussard
Bruce R. Specht

