Clay Co. Candidate Forum set for Saturday

A candidate forum for Republican candidates in Clay County is set for this Saturday.
It will take place at the Holman Center in Henrietta from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each candidate will have a three-minute introduction with a question and answer portion following.
Early voting begins on Tuesday, February 20 and end Friday, March 2. The March Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 6.
A look at the local contested Republican Primary races is below:
County Judge
Mike Campbell
William Billy Carlton
Justice of the Peace
John Swenson
Lanny Evans
Constable
Sidney Kirk Horton
Ronnie G. Pullin
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Richard Keen
John Grunseich
Chase Broussard
Bruce R. Specht
