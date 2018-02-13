New boiler on its way to Vernon ISD campus

Central Elementary students in Vernon went to school Tuesday morning bundled up. (Source: KAUZ)

The extra clothing was needed following a boiler failure at the campus. The superintendent asked parents to send their children to school with layers of warm clothes since the building would be cold to start the day,

With no heat overnight, administrators made the decision on Monday to send students to Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium for the beginning of the day to watch a movie.

A brand new boiler is on its way to Vernon to replace the outdated one. School officials expect it to be installed by Friday before the cold front arrives in the area.

