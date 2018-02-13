Vernon elementary works around boiler issue

Parents of Central Elementary students sent their kids to school Tuesday morning dressed in warm clothes and heavy jackets after Vernon ISD superintendent, Jeff Byrd, reached out to them on Monday to inform them of an issue with the campus boiler.

"We had a leak in our boiler system and we had to shut the system down," Byrd said. "Unfortunately it's an older system and there's really no alternate means that we can heat the building that's safe."

Instead of eating in class students had breakfast in the cafeteria with portable heaters. Following the most important meal of the day students were taken to the Wilbarger Memorial Auditorium to watch a movie.

"We replaced our study hall, computer time, and all of our extras," Kacy Hunter, Central Elementary principal said. "We took all of that out of our schedule."

This decision was made because, with no heat overnight, school officials were worried the building would be too cold for students Tuesday morning.

Students went back to Central for lunch and maintenance workers checked classroom temperatures for afternoon classes.

"Our biggest priority, even though we are educating students, it's making sure they are safe and secure," Byrd said. "Even though they were watching a movie for two hours today as opposed to having academic construction taken place the kids were safe and comfortable."

Byrd said as of Tuesday morning they were notified a new boiler is on its way to Vernon and they are hoping by Friday it will be up and running.

Even though temperatures are expected to be warmer Wednesday and Thursday, Byrd encourages parents to still dress students in warm clothes. Classes will be back to normal Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.