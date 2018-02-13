Boy with Texoma ties dies following accident in Weatherford

According to our CBS affiliate KTVT, family of Ryan Segar said the was trying to cross the highway on his bike Friday night when he was struck and killed. (Source: Kristen Taylor)

According to our CBS affiliate KTVT, the family of Ryan Segar said he was trying to cross the highway on his bike Friday night when he was struck and killed.

The family said he went out to see a movie with friends and around 8 p.m. he got on his bike and tried to cross I-20.

Police said it appears the driver who hit Ryan was not at fault. The family said they do not blame the driver.

His mother, Kristen Taylor, said he was born and raised in Wichita Falls and last attended Barwise Middle School before going to live with his father in Weatherford more than a year ago.

Services are expected to be held in Weatherford and Wichita Falls.

