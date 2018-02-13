Warmer Weather Starting Wednesday

Warmer weather is on the way. Highs Wednesday will be in the 60s and lower 70s. We'll be even warmer than that by Thursday. Highs will get to or above 80 in many places. So enjoy the next two days. A weather pattern change takes place starting Thursday night and Friday with a return of colder weather and some possible rain chances. Keeping my fingers crossed for a much wetter pattern next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist