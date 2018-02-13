Wichita Co. Commissioner: Opioid lawsuit already showing results

One Wichita County commissioner said lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies already showing results.

On Tuesday, one Wichita County Commissioner said the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the creator of Oxycontin, has started to show results.

Representatives of that pharmaceutical company announced they will stop promoting oxycontin at doctor's offices and will cut half of their sales staff.

The remaining 200 sales staff will focus on other medications.

Wichita County, Precinct One Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said it is just 'putting a band-aid over a bleeding wound. It does not solve the problem.'

"The ultimate goal is for one them to stop the practice so we have healthier people and, two, for them to make restitution to Wichita County and the other counties that are affected," Comm. Beauchamp said.

Some of those costs of the opioid addiction to the county include medical coverage, court cases and paying for treatment inside the jail.

Statistics also show that 75 to 80 percent of heroin addicts started with opioids. The county multidistrict lawsuit was filed last year against the pharmaceutical company after a rise in opioid addiction.

Beauchamp said he expects the lawsuit to be a slow process taking up to five years.

