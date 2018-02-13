WFISD teacher becomes finalist in H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

A Wichita Falls ISD teacher became a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards at a surprise party Tuesday afternoon. Gary Cunningham is a welding teacher at the WFISD Career Education Center and has been with Wichita Falls ISD for 24 years. Mr. Cunningham received a $1,000 check from H-E-B and another $1,000 check for his school.

"Well my boss and my wife lied to me today so they told me to get on a nice shirt and I couldn't understand why they wanted me to change into something different. I was totally blown away and at a loss for words which is very unusual," said Gary Cunningham.

Mr. Cunningham will be invited to compete against other Texas educators for the chance to win cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

