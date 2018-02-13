Breakdown of WF bond election to be held in May

A bond proposal was passed by Wichita Falls Councilors for seven propositions. (Source: KAUZ)

It is now official. The city of Wichita Falls will hold it's first bond election in 17 years. City councilors passed an ordinance to call an election May 5 for a bond proposal full of different projects.

City leaders are now shifting gears from advocating to educating. They want as many people to hit the polls as possible and have as much information as possible on all of the propositions.

There will be seven separate propositions totaling up to $131 million.

The biggest one is Proposition D, which would be for a $77 million municipal complex.

"It's going to include the police station, fire station, and city hall," District 4 City Councilor, Jesse Brown said.

Memorial Auditorium is close to 100 years old and has infrastructure issues. The police station is over capacity by 100 people and Fire Station #1 doesn't have enough room for equipment.

The second biggest proposition is $21.9 million to improve the infrastructure downtown. Projects to widen the sidewalks, make the streets narrower, add landscaping, and a splash pad are all included.

Proposition A includes work on the circle trail, two additional trails, new parking lots at Lake Wichita and the city's softball complex, and turf on four of the eight fields at that same complex in hopes of bringing in more tournaments. That would cost $7.3 million.

Proposition B focuses on Lake Wichita shoreline improvements. If passed, the city would get the circle trail extended from Barnett Road to Lake Wichita, a new boardwalk, and new Veteran's Memorial Plaza at the lake for $3.9 million.

Proposition C is to improve the city's current roads, widen Taft Boulevard, and extend Maplewood Avenue from Lawrence Road to McNiel Avenue for $17.3 million.

Finally, Proposition's E and F are to make basic improvements to all MPEC facilities like lighting, sound and camera systems, and leaking roofs. Those would cost $3.625 million.

What's next for the city is to educate.

"We're thinking about ways that we can continue our education process and continue our encouragement process to get people out to vote and give us their opinions on what we're doing here," Councilor Brown said.

If all the propositions pass, there will be a 16 cent property tax increase, a $160 increase on a $100,000 home.

