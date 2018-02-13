WF Bond proposition advocates support entire proposal

Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.
An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.
Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
Advocates for the 2018 Wichita Falls bond proposal are hoping voters will give the green light for their particular projects, but many say the bond as a whole can benefit the entire city of Wichita Falls.
