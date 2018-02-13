WF Bond proposition advocates support entire proposal - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Bond proposition advocates support entire proposal

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Advocates for the 2018 Wichita Falls bond proposal are hoping voters will give the green light for their particular projects, but many say the bond as a whole can benefit the entire city of Wichita Falls.

“We're very pleased with the council's decision to pass those bonds for election on May 5th to upgrade the MPEC,” said Brian Hoffman.

Hoffman has been running the MPEC for about two years, and two of the propositions, totaling more than $3.6 million, directly impact his facility.

He said without the upgrades the MPEC’s business could suffer.

“We have to put our best foot forward to attract those individuals and clients,” said Hoffman.

“We have to have the amenities of what the expectations are for these groups that come in.”

He is not the only one celebrating the milestone.

Jana Schmader, Executive Director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, is looking forward to bringing some of their goals to life.

The downtown portion of the bond totals $21.9 million and will go to streetscaping, a splash pad, and infrastructure.

“We're excited to have this opportunity to take it to the voters and to hopefully have them turn out in support of this,” said Schmader.

Lake lovers are hoping the same for their proposition.

“To see the city bring to the public an opportunity for them to say yes we want to see something like this done, yes I don’t mind my taxes going up a little bit,” said Stephen Garner.” “I am thrilled we are up to this point.”
 

If voted through, tax dollars will go towards the Veteran's Memorial Plaza, the Circle Trail from Marina to Barnett Road onshore and a boat ramp.


While these advocates are pushing for their projects, they are also rooting for each other.

“Every one of the things that are on there are things that the community needs,” said Garner.

Hoffman believes every item will enhance citizen’s quality.

“I’m hoping the community will support all of it,” said  Schmader.

They also said they like the fact that the bond is broken down because it gives the voters the chance to choose exactly what they want and see where their tax dollars will go.

Early voting starts April 23 and Election day is May 5.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Rescuers reach climbers on Oregon mountain

    The Latest: Rescuers reach climbers on Oregon mountain

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-02-13 20:34:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-02-14 01:58:58 GMT
    Search and rescue teams responded to climbers in distress Tuesday on Mt. Hood. One climber was pronounced dead at a local hospital. (Source: KPTV/CNN)Search and rescue teams responded to climbers in distress Tuesday on Mt. Hood. One climber was pronounced dead at a local hospital. (Source: KPTV/CNN)

    Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

    Rescuers are trying to reach a climber who fell on Oregon's Mount Hood and 7 others who are stranded.

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot during pursuit

    Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot during pursuit

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:15 PM EST2018-02-13 23:15:40 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:58 PM EST2018-02-14 01:58:00 GMT

    An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.

    An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.

  • Trump's budget sheds light on plans for welfare reform

    Trump's budget sheds light on plans for welfare reform

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-13 23:24:40 GMT
    Tuesday, February 13 2018 8:57 PM EST2018-02-14 01:57:20 GMT
    The White House unveiled its proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, Feb. 12. (Source: CNN)The White House unveiled its proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year on Monday, Feb. 12. (Source: CNN)

    Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.

    Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.

    •   
Powered by Frankly