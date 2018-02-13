HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 13 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: February 13

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell scores a fast break layup in their 48-25 win over Eastland in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. / Source: KAUZ Bowie's Kamryn Cantwell scores a fast break layup in their 48-25 win over Eastland in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls Bi-District

Reg. I-4A

Graham  55
Snyder    57
SNY: GW layup at the buzzer

Area Round:
Burkburnett vs Aubrey, TBD

Reg. I-3A

Eastland  25
Bowie      48

Area Round:
Bowie vs Jim Ned, TBD

Reg. II-2A

Ranger               46
#17 Archer City  58
AC: Kacey Hasley 25 pts, Sierra Mooney 10

Seymour  17
Hamilton  30

Area Round: 
#17 Archer City vs Poolville, TBD
#4 Windthorst vs Valley View, 6 p.m. Friday in Bowie

Reg. I-1A

Crowell  30
Spur       49

Chillicothe  25
Valley         74

Area Round:
Benjamin: vs Whiteface, Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Floydada 

Reg. III-1A

Area Round:
Newcastle: vs Blanket, Thursday at 6:30 in Eastland
Bellevue vs Fruitvale, TBD

TAPPS 1A

Area Round:
#8 Notre Dame at Granbury NCTA, 6
Christ Academy at Irving Faustina, TBD

Boys Regular Season

District 5-5A

WFHS  36 (0-12)
Rider    53 (10-2)
RID: District co-champions (2nd seed)

District 6-4A

Vernon       31 (2-6)
#7 Hirschi  84 (8-0)

Iowa Park           72 (0-8)
#23 Burkburnett  83 (6-2)
BURK: Jalen White 21 pts

District 8-3A

#16 Nocona  75
Boyd             48

District 9-2A

Archer City  38 (10-4)
Seymour      31 (12-2)
SEY: District co-champions

Electra   66 (12-2)
Petrolia  59 (2-12)
ELE: District co-champions

Olney     32 (1-13)
Munday  39 (7-7)
MUN: ties for 4th seed

Quanah      53 (7-7)
Windthorst  47 (5-9)
QUA: ties for 4th seed

District 17-1A

#7 Graford       84 (10-0)
Throckmorton  74 (6-4)

Throckmorton, Newcastle and Bryson: tied for final 2 playoff spots

District 21-1A

Forestburg  45 (6-6)
#6 Slidell     76 (12-0)

Saint Jo          54 (6-6)
Prairie Valley  76 (5-7)

