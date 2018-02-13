HS Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 13 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Softball scores and highlights: Feb. 13

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Graham Lady Blues softball got a win for new head coach Adam Arrington in his debut / Source: KAUZ Graham Lady Blues softball got a win for new head coach Adam Arrington in his debut / Source: KAUZ

Non-District

WFHS          0
#5 Vernon  14
F/5
VER: Shykerra Fanner 5 RBI, Lauren Hager 4 RBI, Jade Guzman 8 K

Henrietta        3
Burkburnett  12
BURK: Cassidy Summers HR, 5 RBI, Jocelyn Bright 10 K

Godley      5
Graham  10
GRA: Alex Husen 3 RBI

Hirschi  7
Olney  15
F/Monday

