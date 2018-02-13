WF City Council hopes to educate voters on bond election

A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
An off-duty police commander has been shot and killed in downtown Chicago after he spotted a man matching the description of an armed suspect officers were chasing on foot.
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.
Trump's budget sheds light on plans to reform public assistance and welfare programs by adding or tightening work requirements.
Now that the council has approved the bond election set to take place on May 5, they say their next step is to get voters informed.
