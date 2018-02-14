WFPD arrest Carter's aggravated robbery suspect

The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning the Carter's aggravated robbery suspect is in custody. (Source: WFPD)

Wayne Alan Watson, 57, was arrested on Tuesday in Fort Worth. The department posted the following statement:

"On Tuesday, February 13th at approximately 5:45 am Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department, in cooperation with The FBI, Texas Rangers, Tarrant County Sherriff's Office and the Dallas Police Department SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Isbell Ct. in Ft Worth, Texas.

During the search, 57-year-old Wayne Alan Watson was located and arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant. The warrant stemmed from an aggravated robbery that was reported to our agency back on November 29th of last year.

The victim called to report that a white male had just entered Carter's, located in the 3200 block of Lawrence, and demanded money. The victim stated the suspect displayed a handgun. The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the scene."

Watson was booked into the Tarrant County Jail. WFPD officials said further charges are pending.

