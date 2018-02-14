WFPD arrest Carter's aggravated robbery suspect

A Virgin Atlantic plane on a test flight draws a giant heart over the north Atlantic.
A Virgin Atlantic plane on a test flight draws a giant heart over the north Atlantic.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
A man who set off small bombs on a New York City street and at a charity race in New Jersey is set to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison.
Carter's robbery suspect arrested in Ft. Worth.
Carter's robbery suspect arrested in Ft. Worth.
Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate. Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition to change it back.
Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate. Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition to change it back.
Cards in Dos look similar to Uno's colorful deck, but players use two card piles and a scoring system.
Cards in Dos look similar to Uno's colorful deck, but players use two card piles and a scoring system.