Zavala scholarship deadline approaching

A woman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for an Indecency with a Child warrant.
A woman was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for an Indecency with a Child warrant.
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.
The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative scholarship deadline is approaching.
The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative scholarship deadline is approaching.
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.