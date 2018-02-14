Texoma dog wins big at Westminister - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma dog wins big at Westminister

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
MEERS, OKLAHOMA (RNN Texoma) -

A local dog made our area proud Tuesday.

The dog named Thor won best of breed at the 142nd annual Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Thor is a Flat-Coated Retriever from Meers, Oklahoma.

Owned by Texoma residents, he is sure to receive a warm welcome back here.

